Vince McMahon loved to spend a lot of money on one thing, discloses 58-year-old WWE legend

Vince McMahon had a reputation back in the day of being "one of the boys" among WWE Superstars albeit his position as the boss.

The Undertaker is perhaps one of the few wrestlers with whom the former WWE Chairman had a great friendship with. According to the veteran, Vince McMahon loved to rib him the most.

During a Q&A session on the latest episode of the Six Feet Under with Mark Callaway podcast, The Undertaker was talking about talents who ribbed one another. He revealed that the late Paul Bearer and Brian Adams were two guys who pulled it off on him. However, nobody went to the extent of spending thousands of dollars the way Mr. McMahon did:

"There’s only been a few guys that would rib me. Paul Bearer would rib me and Brian Adams would rib me. Those are the only two guys that would — well Vince (McMahon)… he went out of his way to rib me. He would spend thousands and thousands of dollars just to rib me and get a kick out of it. But, as far as the talent though, the only two guys that would rib me were Paul Bearer and Brian Adams." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The WWE Hall of Famer loves his current role in the wrestling business

Following an official retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport last year, 'Taker expressed an unwavering passion for the business. He had stated prior that there is no other line of work that could replace it. However, The Phenom loves that people care about all the stories he has to say of his illustrious career:

"I think what happened was is…I didn’t say much for 30 years you know outside of The Undertaker character…..you only got you know what I was trying to sell on TV and then. I think when I started promoting the last ride and you know the A&E thing when I kind of finally lifted the curtain and started talking about uh those things." [H/T: Essentially Sports]

He then stated that the Hall of Fame speech he delivered had many backstage realize that something can be done with his skill set on the mic, which was seldom used on WWE TV when portraying The Deadman. He also added:

"I love performing in the ring and doing that, but I really love being in the bar, in the hotels afterwards you know having some adult beverages just shooting the crap with the guys and just telling stories. And then you know as I became kind of the Elder Statesman and all these young kids that come up and they want to hear about all that stuff."

The Undertaker last wrestled in 2020 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. Following his successful surgeries recently, WWE veteran Mike Chioda is convinced The Phenom has one more match in him.

