The Undertaker reveals one of his worst decisions in WWE

The Undertaker has revealed one of his worst decisions in his WWE career. The Deadman had a legendary run in WWE for three decades and went through many transformations. Towards the end of the Attitude Era, he spotted a new American Bada** biker gimmick, moving away from his supernatural persona.
This gimmick gave The Undertaker a chance to experiment with his look and attire. While he got things right for the most part, there is one regret he has.
On his Six Feet Under podcast, the Phenom addresses his infamous attire from Survivor Series in 2000. The event saw 'Taker wear snakeskin pants for his WWE Championship match against Kurt Angle.
"There was instant regret when I put them on, and then even more regret when I knew that I didn’t have a backup pair...I didn’t have my black regular pants that I normally would wear, I didn't have those. So, I was left with no other option other than to wear the snakeskin pants,” he said.
He mentioned that he thought that the pants would make him look cool, but that didn't turn out to be the case. He also recalled WWE’s seamstress, Terry Anderson, tried to talk him out of it.
"I am on board with everyone else that that was probably one of the worst wardrobe decisions that I ever made. They were horrible. They were horrid,” he added.
You can watch the video below:
According to 'Taker, his snakeskin pants took the attention away from what was a memorable match against Angle.
The Undertaker revealed his true feelings on the ending of the streak
On the same podcast, The Undertaker talked about the ending of his WrestleMania streak at the hands of Brock Lesnar.
He said that nobody wanted it to end but said he had no choice other than to do what he was asked. He added had he forced things, he and Lesnar could have ended up in a shoot fight.
WrestleMania 30 remains infamous for The Beast becoming the first star to beat The Deadman at the Show of Shows, ending his unbeaten streak at 21 wins.
