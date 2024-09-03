The Undertaker reveals one WWE storyline his parents were concerned about

Glenn Jacobs' Kane persona debuted in WWE as The Undertaker's storyline half-brother in 1997. In a recent podcast episode, The Deadman recalled an amusing conversation he once had with his parents about his character's on-screen sibling.

The Brothers of Destruction storyline began with The Undertaker's then-manager Paul Bearer revealing that the WWE star's half-brother was still alive. As the story played out, it emerged that The Phenom set his fictional parents' funeral home on fire as a child and Kane had been presumed dead.

On Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway, The Undertaker said he had to reassure his real-life parents about the elaborate storyline:

"That was fun explaining to my mom and dad. 'Let me get this right, boy. Your mom...' I'm like, 'Dad, it's all story. It's all story, Dad.' 'Wait a minute, how did that work? Catherine, come in here.' 'Mark, everybody's gonna think bad things.' I'm like, 'Mom, it's just TV. Don't worry about it.' That's legit." [57:26 – 58:03]

The storyline is widely viewed as one of the greatest in WWE history. The two men went on to win the tag titles twice in 2001 after mending their on-screen rivalry to become tag team partners.

The Undertaker admits to lying about Kane being his half-brother

Before retiring from in-ring competition in 2020, The Deadman was one of the few WWE stars who protected his character by hardly revealing anything about his personal life.

The WWE icon added that he often used to tell people he and Kane were related in real life:

"I'm sure that somebody's said something [to parents] because I didn't really give anybody a straight answer on that until I started talking, right?" The Undertaker said. "People would ask me and I'd say, 'Yeah, we're half-brothers.' I'd lie straight in their eyes. Just look at them and say, 'Oh, yeah, we're half-brothers.' 'Really?' 'Yeah.' I'm the better half!" [58:20 – 58:44]

In the same episode, the 2022 Hall of Famer revealed why he once warned Kane he might not have a future in WWE unless he changed his behavior.

