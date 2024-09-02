"This is your last shot, man" – The Undertaker reveals warning he gave WWE star

The Undertaker was already one of WWE's top stars by the time his on-screen half-brother Kane debuted in 1997. The wrestling icon recently recalled how he once had a candid conversation with his fellow Brother of Destruction about his behind-the-scenes behavior.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, performed as Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel in WWE before becoming The Big Red Machine. At the time of his 1997 repackaging, many people backstage felt the imposing superstar was too unselfish.

On Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway, The Undertaker said he and WWE's then-Chairman Vince McMahon told Kane to stand up for himself more:

"I said, 'This is your last shot, man.' And it was. It was gonna be his last shot at it. And I believe Vince had a conversation with him that paralleled that too. He listened and, man, he showed up ready to go." [27:20 – 27:33]

Kane's debut is viewed by many as one of the greatest in WWE history. At Badd Blood 1997, he made his first impactful appearance by tearing the door off the Hell in a Cell structure before attacking The Deadman.

The Undertaker taught Kane how to get his way

While The Undertaker was one of WWE's locker-room leaders, he also knew when to fight for storyline pitches if he believed in an idea.

The Undertaker said he told Kane to look out for himself more when he made decisions that could affect his on-screen persona:

"He was such a nice guy. He didn't wanna ruffle feathers. He wanted to do his job and do everything, but sometimes when you're like that people take advantage. I told him, I said, 'You gotta have some a**hole in you.' Not an a**hole to be just an a**hole or be a d**k to somebody, but you have to have a**hole for the sake of the business." [26:37 – 27:02]

The Phenom also addressed whether he and Kane could become the ninth and 10th people to receive two WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

