The Undertaker reveals what he texted Edge after watching "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

The Undertaker revealed that he almost shed a tear while watching the match between Edge and Orton.

He heaped tons of praise on the match while talking about it with Corey Graves on the latter's podcast.

The Undertaker and Edge

WWE's latest PPV, Backlash, managed to impress fans, and "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton certainly lived up to the expectations. A bunch of wrestling legends and Superstars later opened up on what they thought of the match. WWE veteran The Undertaker has now revealed his thoughts on the match as well, on the latest edition of After The Bell.

The Undertaker said that he almost shed a tear while watching Edge vs Randy Orton at Backlash, and later sent a text to Edge.

Last night, Backlash. Edge and Randy, wow! Honestly, it almost brought a tear to my eye, 'cause I hadn't seen that kind of a wrestling match in so long, you know. I understand the time parameters, they had a lot of time, but my gosh, what a story they told. What an unbelievable story.

I sent Edge a text today, like, the next time I go down to the PC and work with guys, I'm gonna pull that tape up and show these guys, and dissect... not that... it'll probably be dissected a 100 times by then, but just the little nuances of the things that those two guys did last night, it just... it was phenomenal.

Edge vs Randy Orton certainly lived up to the hype

"The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" was a 45-minute showdown between two of the very best this business has ever seen. Many fans complained that associating the match with such a tagline would be detrimental to it, but Orton and Edge put on the performance of a lifetime that was so good that it brought someone of the stature of The Undertaker on the brink of tears.