The Undertaker shares an unexpected opinion on a Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley match

WWE legend The Undertaker thinks a potential Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley outing will rake in a lot of money.

MVP recently posted a photoshopped image featuring Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar on his official Instagram handle, hinting he would love to see the big match in a WWE ring. Soon after, The Undertaker, of all people, commented on the picture with a response that few, if any, would expect from him.

The Undertaker posted a bunch of dollar-bill emojis as a comment to the post, making it clear that he thinks this match will sell a load of tickets. Check out the screenshot shared by Ryan Satin on Twitter:

Taker knows Lashley vs Brock is 💵 pic.twitter.com/aDOTPBbcNR — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 8, 2021

The Undertaker came close to facing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar's rivalry will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. It kicked off in late 2002 with The Beast coming out victorious in most of their bouts. Their most famous outing was at WrestleMania XXX, where Lesnar broke The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania winning streak.

As for Bobby Lashley, fans who watched his first WWE stint might remember that he once came close to facing The Deadman on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The Undertaker won the 2007 Royal Rumble match and soon after, came face-to-face with all three top Champions in WWE at the time: WWE Champion John Cena, World Champion Batista, and ECW Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Undertaker had a staredown with all three wrestlers, and finally chose Batista for a WrestleMania 23 showdown. Lashley went on to face Umaga in the "Battle of the Billionaires" at the same event. He won the match and helped Donald Trump shave Vince McMahon's head in the end. One wonders what would've happened if The Undertaker had chosen Lashley as his opponent for WrestleMania 23.

Bobby Lashley facing Brock Lesnar is a legit bout that millions of WWE fans want to see. Now that someone of The Undertaker's stature has declared that it's a money-match, let's hope the WWE management finally brings back The Beast for a huge showdown against Lashley.

If Bobby Lashley faced off against Brock Lesnar, who would you place your money on?