The Undertaker has apprised fans with anecdotes of his three-decade run with WWE over the last few months as he finally lifted the veil over this WWE character. The Deadman has given numerous interviews in the recent past, opening up about backstage conversations that he's had with wrestlers and WWE personnel, as well as funny stories from when he was on the road with WWE.

In his recent appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker spoke about a number of things, including a few hilarious backstage stories. The Phenom spoke about a story involving WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and what he used to give him when he was drunk.

The Undertaker on what he gave The Godfather each night when he was drunk

The Undertaker revealed that he often gave The Godfather his expensive Rolex watch whenever he was drunk, and would take it back from him the next day. He stated that this happened a number of occasions when the two traveled together while being active WWE stars.

"When you start making a little bit of cheese, you get the python boots. Then, you get the Halliburton briefcase. But then, when you get the Rolex biscuit, right? That's when you've made it. When I got mine, I got all twisted up, and every night I would give my Rolex to [The Godfather]. I'd give it to The Godfather like, 'brother, I love you'. I'd be so out of my mind, 'brother, I love you, brother.' And he'd go, 'I love you too, man. We're good, right?' 'Here, I want you to have this.' He'd be like, 'naw, man. I ain't taking your Rolex.' I'd give it to him and the next morning, he'd give it back to me. I can't tell you how many times I gave [The Godfather] my Rolex. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Undertaker and The Godfather are close friends in real-life, having met each other way back in 1989 before both of them became a part of WWE.

The Godfather was one of the many legends to be a part of The Deadman's final farewell at last month's Survivor Series pay-per-view.