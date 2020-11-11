The Undertaker, hailing from Death Valley, started his career like anyone else. He began his wrestling journey in places like Continental Wrestling Association and World Class Championship Wrestling, eventually landing up in WCW as "Mean Mark" Callous.

Mean Mark Callous w/@HeymanHustle vs Lee Scott



@nwa/WCW



May 1990



(6 months later, he would debut at Survivor Series as the Undertaker. The rest is history...)https://t.co/QqX7non4Nm pic.twitter.com/Xyylz5WFEX — Mr Reslo II 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WrestFlashbacks) January 13, 2018

Interestingly, The Undertaker was managed by the likes of Paul Heyman and Teddy Long. However, The Phenom was only there for a year before he got the eventual phone call from Vince McMahon.

Undertaker was told by WCW that no one would pay to see him

As a guest on Extraa Dhamaal, The Undertaker was asked about how Vince McMahon made the first call to hire him to WWE. But, Undertaker then revealed what WCW told him about his future.

"So, when I was in WCW, they basically told me that I was a great athlete but no one would ever pay money to see me wrestle. And I took that as the writing on the wall and that man (Vince McMahon) right there gave me an opportunity to become something."

It's amusing to think that WCW didn't see star potential in The Undertaker when he started, but Vince McMahon thought otherwise. So, it's not hubris to suggest that The Deadman far exceeded expectations, and the WWE Universe is thankful that he did. If not, the legend of The Undertaker would have never been born.

Watch Extraa Dhamaal with The Undertaker HERE.

Advertisement

Paul Bearer was an iconic manager in front of and behind the curtain and was a great friend and great person in my life. I hope this shows just a portion of the man he was and the role he played in helping make The Undertaker so successful. #TheMortician @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/UdeWpixOVj — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 8, 2020

Enjoy the Indian television premiere of The Last Ride and a special tribute film- Phenom: 30 Years of The Undertaker only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling