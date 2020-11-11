Create
The Undertaker reveals what WCW told him before WWE move

The Phenom didn
The Phenom didn't have the best words of encouragement (Pic Source: WWE)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 11 Nov 2020, 23:18 IST
The Undertaker, hailing from Death Valley, started his career like anyone else. He began his wrestling journey in places like Continental Wrestling Association and World Class Championship Wrestling, eventually landing up in WCW as "Mean Mark" Callous.

Interestingly, The Undertaker was managed by the likes of Paul Heyman and Teddy Long. However, The Phenom was only there for a year before he got the eventual phone call from Vince McMahon.

Undertaker was told by WCW that no one would pay to see him

As a guest on Extraa Dhamaal, The Undertaker was asked about how Vince McMahon made the first call to hire him to WWE. But, Undertaker then revealed what WCW told him about his future.

"So, when I was in WCW, they basically told me that I was a great athlete but no one would ever pay money to see me wrestle. And I took that as the writing on the wall and that man (Vince McMahon) right there gave me an opportunity to become something."

It's amusing to think that WCW didn't see star potential in The Undertaker when he started, but Vince McMahon thought otherwise. So, it's not hubris to suggest that The Deadman far exceeded expectations, and the WWE Universe is thankful that he did. If not, the legend of The Undertaker would have never been born. 

Watch Extraa Dhamaal with The Undertaker HERE.

Enjoy the Indian television premiere of The Last Ride and a special tribute film- Phenom: 30 Years of The Undertaker only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling

Published 11 Nov 2020, 23:18 IST
WWE Raw The Undertaker Vince McMahon History of WWE
