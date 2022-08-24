"You fall on the stage" - The Undertaker's alleged words when he disliked ex-WWE Superstar's gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker

Former WWE Superstar Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) shared The Undertaker's bizarre advice to end his character as a member of The Funkasaurus.

After some time in NXT, Brodus made his first appearance on the main-roster as a bodyguard of Alberto Del Rio. However, he was best known during his time as a member of The Funkasaurus with Tensai.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, the former superstar revealed that The Undertaker did not like his character. Tyrus even stated that he was advised to fall on stage so his gimmick would fail.

"Taker never liked it. Taker’s advice to me was, he came up to me. He was like ‘Fall’. [I’m like] ‘What?’ He’s like ‘When you go out there, you debut tonight, fall. You fall on the stage; they’ll scrap the whole thing and you can get back [to being a monster].’ I just loved that. When I said ‘Would you fall?’, he said ‘No'.” [H/T SeScoops]

Brodus was initially released from the company in 2008 but returned in 2010. He was later released again in 2014. He is currently the NWA TV Champion and is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74 this weekend.

Brodus Clay was glad he was released from WWE

For some wrestlers, signing with World Wrestling Entertainment is one of their ultimate dreams. However, some superstars were more than happy to leave.

In an interview, Clay confessed that getting released was one of the game changers of his career. He noted that the last three months before his release were difficult since he saw fellow superstars progress in their careers but not him.

“Probably the day that I got fired from the WWE for a second time, that was a game changer for me. My last 3 months in the WWE, I was bitter and angry and was mad that my WrestleMania match got cut. The other guys, Cody and Dustin went on to be tag champs, Tensai was going on to be a trainer, Sandow is Sandow, and I just got left holding the bag."

What can you say about Brodus Clay's former gimmick? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

