5 WWE Superstars who worked as bodyguards

WWE is the dream destination for a considerable percentage of professional performers starting in the business. Certain independent stars are quite successful, but most of them simultaneously work elsewhere to keep themselves afloat. Professional wrestlers are trained individuals with high resistance to pain and the ability to hit hard.

Thus, tougher professional wrestlers would theoretically make for effective bodyguards. In actuality, many former and current WWE Superstars used to work as bodyguards, especially for celebrities. Some such superstars have proved themselves and gone on to win world championships in the Vince McMahon-led promotion.

Some of the names on the list can be quite surprising as they went on to become recognizable celebrities themselves. Here is a list of 5 current or former WWE Superstars who once worked as bodyguards.

#5 WWE Slammy Award winner Brodus Clay

Brodus Clay's debut was one of the most bewildering swerves ever presented by WWE. Before his debut, Clay was hyped up as a dominant, monstrous superstar. However, when he physically appeared on RAW, it was as The Funkasaurus, a fun-loving, dancing face. Clay had previously been on the main roster for a brief period of time as Alberto Del Rio's bodyguard, and the new gimmick was totally different from his earlier character.

Constantly accompanied by the Funkadactyls, Clay initially showed promise with a 24-match-long winning streak, but soon moved down the card. A tag team with Tensai couldn't save his WWE career and he was released from the company in 2014.

Standing at 6'7" and weighing 275 lbs, Clay is a gigantic human being, and he previously used to his advantage by working as a bodyguard for none other than WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. Since his WWE release, he has reinvented himself as Tyrus. After successful spells at Impact Wrestling, he is flourishing at NWA, where he is the current NWA World Television Champion.

