"That was a little bit for Vince" - The Undertaker's one condition to Vince McMahon before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker recently spoke about Vince McMahon inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. He also had the privilege of becoming the second individual ever to be inducted by Vince McMahon.

The Undertaker had recently mentioned that he had rejected the offer to be inducted a few years earlier. However, he agreed this time, only under the condition that McMahon would be the one to induct him.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Undertaker shared what it meant for him to be inducted into the famed gallery of superstars by Vince McMahon himself.

"I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason, that was a little bit for Vince, too." [h/t Bleacher Report]

Vince McMahon and 'Taker have a well-documented close relationship that goes back years and it was only fitting for McMahon to induct one of his biggest stars into the Hall of Fame. Both have gone on record explaining how much they value the other and what they mean to each other personally.

The Undertaker has been one of Vince McMahon's most valuable stars

While The Phenom is regarded as one of the greatest performers of all time for his work inside the squared circle, his contributions to the industry behind the scenes can't go unnoticed. For many years, the Hall of Famer had held the reputation of being the "locker room leader," often making decisions pertaining to backstage issues and keeping the roster united.

His bond with Vince McMahon has been a close one as during the Monday Night Wars with WCW, WWE relied on The Undertaker amongst many names to draw ratings. Plus, his loyalty to the company further strengthened his bond with McMahon, who saw him as a reliable member of the promotion.

The intrigue and charisma dwelling in the Deadman's character has remained a big draw for years, keeping fans glued to the screens and selling out arenas.

Being inducted by McMahon has seemingly put a deserved wrap on his long and illustrious career. It remains to be seen whether the two figures will ever interact on screen again.

