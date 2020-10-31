The Undertaker's daughter hilariously mocks  him

There aren't many people one can think of who can make fun of The Undertaker, and get away with it. One person who is definitely on that list is The Undertaker's daughter, Kaia. The 8-year-old recently took a few hilarious jibes at The Deadman, according to Michelle McCool's latest Instagram post.

On Halloween this year, Kaia dressed up as The Undertaker, and did a great job at it if the pictures that McCool posted are any indication. McCool posted two conversations that took place with her daughter in two separate posts. In the first post, McCool stated that she suggested Kaia dress up as The Undertaker, to which she had the following response.

"SERIOUSLY? NOBODY even knows who he is (said straight faced & dead serious)!"

As per McCool's second post shared earlier today, Kaia dressed up as The Undertaker and won the costume contest. Kaia then suggested that her mom dress up as a wrestler who has beaten The Undertaker. When McCool asked her who she should dress up as, Kaia wittingly asked her to take her pick, hinting that there are lots of wrestlers who have beaten her father.

Fans occasionally get a glimpse at The Undertaker's personal life thanks to social media

Ever since The Undertaker made social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram, fans have gotten a closer look at the person behind the character of The Undertaker. The Undertaker's hilarious comment on Braun Strowman's post last year made fans collectively chuckle at the wit of The Deadman.

The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool regularly updates fans about the Calaway family's life, and also occasionally posts some cool pictures from The Undertaker's past.