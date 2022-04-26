"I deserve to be in there" - The Undertaker's former opponent wants WWE Hall of Fame induction

Curtis Hughes believes he deserves to follow The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hughes worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor in 1993, during which time he feuded with The Deadman on television and at live events. He later returned to the company in 1997 as Triple H’s bodyguard and in 1999 as Chris Jericho’s bodyguard.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Hughes said he enjoyed working with The Undertaker during their series of matches. He also made it clear that he wants to become a WWE Hall of Famer one day:

“It was awesome working with the guy," said Hughes. "Nice guy, and for him to finally [join the Hall of Fame], because I think it was him that decided, ‘Yeah, go ahead, put me in the Hall of Fame, I’m ready now.’ I’m looking forward to getting in there one day myself. I deserve to be in there more than anybody else.” [1:37-2:01]

Hughes lost against the WWE icon at the July 6, 1993 taping of WWE Superstars. According to Cagematch.net, they also competed in five untelevised matches in August 1993, with Undertaker winning every time.

How Vince McMahon prepared Curtis Hughes for The Undertaker

Curtis Hughes teamed up with I.R.S. and Ted DiBiase to defeat Kamala and The Nasty Boys on the May 8, 1993 episode of WWE Superstars.

Hughes recalled how he was originally supposed to lose the match before Vince McMahon changed the outcome:

“Vince goes, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, I’ve got plans for him. You’re gonna get it [the victory] on Kamala.’ Now that’s a shoot. That happened in the dressing room. That’s what Vince told DiBiase, ‘No, we’re gonna get it on Kamala. I got plans for that dude.’ After that, that’s when The Undertaker thing happened," Hughes continued. [3:40-4:05]

Hughes also appeared in ECW and WCW in the 1990s. His final WWE match took place on the October 14, 1999 episode of SmackDown when he lost a one-minute contest against Chris Jericho.

