The Undertaker's ex-WrestleMania opponent appears on WWE show; issues a challenge to others in front of The Deadman

The Undertaker's former rival made a special appearance on a WWE show. He issued a challenge to the participants.

Ad

WWE recently launched its latest show, Legends & Future Greats. The show features promising young prospects at the early stages of their careers, who will receive coaching from legends like Booker T, Mickie James, Bully Ray, and The Undertaker. Other WWE stars and legends also appeared on LFG to mentor the rising talents. This week's special guest was CM Punk.

The Second City Saint showed up and addressed the prospects. He discussed the importance of having a good promo game and what it takes to cut a good, engaging promo. He also acknowledged his own promo game, stating that people started calling promos pipe bombs because of him. He then challenged the future greats to deliver a promo in front of him so he could see how good they were on the mic.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

The Deadman also acknowledged Punk's promo skills. Taker and CM Punk share a rich history together. They've faced each other multiple times with their most well-known match taking place at WrestleMania 29. Punk tried to end The Deadman's streak but was unsuccessful.

The Undertaker commented on John Cena's retirement

John Cena kicked off his retirement tour earlier this year. Shortly after, he pulled off one of the most shocking moments in WWE history when he turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. He will now challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, and The Cenation Leader will be looking to win his 17th World Title.

Ad

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said that regardless of how his farewell tour goes, Cena's legacy will continue to endure.

"I believe that, I do. So I like that model of things. By no means it is going to change his legacy in any bit. Not only does he gotta win, then he’s got to lose it," The Phenom said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether John Cena can win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback