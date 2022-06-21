"It's kind of sadistic!" - The Undertaker's first WWE opponent on Vince McMahon's love of mayhem

Mario Mancini recently recalled how Vince McMahon used to react to chaotic situations in WWE.

McMahon stepped back from his position as WWE Chairman and CEO last week, with Stephanie McMahon replacing him on an interim basis. WWE’s board is investigating the 76-year-old after he agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

Mancini, a WWE Superstar between 1984 and 1992, discussed the situation on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast.” Reflecting on his own experiences with McMahon, he revealed that the then-WWE Chairman seemingly enjoyed “mayhem” behind the scenes.

“The more mayhem he would see, the more excited he would be,” Mancini said. “The only credit I do give him is when [Mick] Foley fell from the top of that cage and he said, ‘Mick, I appreciate everything you do for me, I really do, but don’t you ever do that again.’ That was a little too much for him. The more mayhem, the more excited he gets. It’s kind of sadistic, I thought!” [28:50-29:17]

Mancini shared the ring with many of WWE’s top names in the 1980s, including Bret Hart and Randy Savage. He also worked as The Undertaker’s first WWE opponent in 1990.

Mario Mancini had one regret after his segment with Vince McMahon

WWE produced the weekly talk show “Tuesday Night Titans” between 1984 and 1986. Hosted by Vince McMahon, the show aired on the USA Network and featured in-character interviews with superstars.

Mancini appeared on the May 3, 1985, episode of the show alongside Paul Roma and Steve Lombardi. In hindsight, he wishes he capitalized on McMahon’s love of mayhem by destroying the studio set.

“I remember doing Tuesday Night Titans with a lot of regret,” Mancini continued. “I was so regretful after that show because the interview ended and the show ended and he said, ‘Well, I didn’t know if the set was gonna stay together,’ and he got up and walked away. I looked at Roma and I said, ‘If I knew he wanted us to wreck the set, I would have wrecked it in a minute.’ I didn’t know.” [29:18-29:45]

Despite WWE’s ongoing investigation into his conduct, McMahon has appeared on the latest episodes of SmackDown and RAW. He made short announcements on both shows before quickly exiting the ring.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Vince McMahon continue to appear on WWE television? Yes No 2 votes so far