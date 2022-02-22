The Undertaker's former rival makes special demand before his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Bully Ray has made a bold statement about The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The Undertaker will finally get his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1. News of his induction quickly went viral on social media, with several mainstream outlets covering it as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has now shared a tweet, reacting to The Deadman's upcoming induction. He demanded that the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 should have a sole inductee. Check out the tweet below:

"Taker needs to be the ONLY ONE inducted into #WWEHOF this year. End. Of. Story. #WWERaw," wrote Ray via his Twitter account.

Longtime fans of The Undertaker may remember that he engaged in a feud with The Dudley Boyz back in 2004, which culminated in a Handicap match at The Great American Bash.

After the WWE veteran won the match by pinning D-Von Dudley, he turned on his manager Paul Bearer by burying him alive in cement.

The Undertaker is undoubtedly deserving of a sole induction

When it comes to superstars who have earned Vince McMahon's respect, The Phenom's name probably comes at the top. He debuted in 1990 and remained a loyal employee to McMahon over the next thirty years.

The two men share a bond that's quite rare in the ruthless and demanding business of pro-wrestling. The WWE Chairman has helped The Undertaker through his darkest times. At one point in his career, he was facing a bunch of personal issues, and Vince had the following to say to him:

“You need to quit feeling sorry for yourself. Then get your a** out there and do what you’re supposed to do,” [H/T Republic World].

It remains to be seen if McMahon deems him worthy enough to make him the sole inductee this year.

The WWE Hall of Fame was created in 1993 in honor of the late Andre The Giant. He was the sole inductee that year. Every other class in the history of the WWE Hall of Fame has had multiple inductees. If The Phenom ends up being the sole inductee this year, he will join Andre the Giant on a very elite list.

Do you agree with Bully Ray's tweet? Should WWE not announce more inductees for its Hall of Fame this year? Sound off in the comments!

