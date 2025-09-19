The Undertaker's old rival returns after 3543 days

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:05 GMT
The Undertaker
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

The Undertaker's old rival is back in a major promotion. He made his return to this company after several years.

Ad

Mr. Kennedy was one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. He was capable of performing in the ring and was a great talker on the mic. During his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, he feuded with some of the biggest stars in the company, like Batista. He was also involved in a major feud with The Undertaker. However, he was unfortunately released from the sports entertainment juggernaut after Randy Orton complained to Vince McMahon after Kennedy performed recklessly during their match. This led to his release in 2009. Following this, Kennedy rebranded himself as Mr. Anderson and moved to TNA Wrestling, where he competed for a number of years. His last match for the promotion took place on the 6th January, 2016 episode of TNA One Night Only.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week on TNA iMPACT!, Mr. Anderson made his return during the King's Speech with Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian tried to provoke Mr. Anderson by asking if he was a coward like Steve Maclin. As a result, Anderson grabbed Kazarian before Jake Something attacked him from behind. Steve Maclin came out and made the save before things could get worse.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Vince Russo says The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels are not qualified to run WWE

For the past couple of years, Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE while Shawn Michaels has handled the booking of NXT. Meanwhile, there have been reports that The Undertaker's contract has him involved in various backstage roles in the company.

Ad

Speaking on The Brand, Vince Russo stated that while all three men have had legendary in-ring careers, they are not qualified to run the company.

"I mean, Stevie [Richards], these three guys had legendary careers. There is no question about it. I'm telling you, man, when I'm watching these three guys and we're talking about running a company, I don't think these guys are qualified to do that. Just because you have a great wrestling career does not mean you can run a company. These are the three guys running the company," Russo said.

The Undertaker has been involved in WWE LFG as of late.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications