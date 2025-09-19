The Undertaker's old rival returns after 3543 days

The Undertaker's old rival is back in a major promotion. He made his return to this company after several years.Mr. Kennedy was one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. He was capable of performing in the ring and was a great talker on the mic. During his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, he feuded with some of the biggest stars in the company, like Batista. He was also involved in a major feud with The Undertaker. However, he was unfortunately released from the sports entertainment juggernaut after Randy Orton complained to Vince McMahon after Kennedy performed recklessly during their match. This led to his release in 2009. Following this, Kennedy rebranded himself as Mr. Anderson and moved to TNA Wrestling, where he competed for a number of years. His last match for the promotion took place on the 6th January, 2016 episode of TNA One Night Only.This week on TNA iMPACT!, Mr. Anderson made his return during the King's Speech with Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian tried to provoke Mr. Anderson by asking if he was a coward like Steve Maclin. As a result, Anderson grabbed Kazarian before Jake Something attacked him from behind. Steve Maclin came out and made the save before things could get worse.Vince Russo says The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels are not qualified to run WWEFor the past couple of years, Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE while Shawn Michaels has handled the booking of NXT. Meanwhile, there have been reports that The Undertaker's contract has him involved in various backstage roles in the company. Speaking on The Brand, Vince Russo stated that while all three men have had legendary in-ring careers, they are not qualified to run the company.&quot;I mean, Stevie [Richards], these three guys had legendary careers. There is no question about it. I'm telling you, man, when I'm watching these three guys and we're talking about running a company, I don't think these guys are qualified to do that. Just because you have a great wrestling career does not mean you can run a company. These are the three guys running the company,&quot; Russo said.The Undertaker has been involved in WWE LFG as of late.