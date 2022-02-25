The Undertaker reacted badly when Vince McMahon made his WWE video game character hold hands with Kane

Rene Dupree says The Undertaker was legitimately “p****d off” after Vince McMahon pulled an elaborate prank on him before a WWE event.

McMahon thought it would be amusing to have Kane and The Undertaker hold hands and skip together during a WWE video game custom entrance. He then asked WWE’s Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn to play the footage on the big screen.

Dupree, one of the many superstars who watched the video from the ring, recalled on his Cafe de Rene podcast how The Deadman was not entertained.

“Vince had made Kevin Dunn sync up on the big titantron a video game entrance," Dupree recalled. "It’s like the video game cartoon s***, where Kane and Undertaker are walking hand in hand skipping to the ring, just to rib them, right? ‘Taker would really get p****d off because he’s the type of guy that doesn’t like to be ribbed.” [25:47-26:15]

McMahon and The Undertaker have been friends for many years. In 2015, the WWE Chairman told Muscle & Fitness that the iconic superstar is his favorite wrestler of all time.

Vince McMahon also played pranks on other superstars

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon #Undertaker30 The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 https://t.co/TWm1Ihww8U

Rene Dupree worked for WWE between 2002 and 2007, which included a four-year run under Vince McMahon’s leadership on the main roster.

The two-time Tag Team Champion added that McMahon also joked around with him, along with many other superstars.

“I’m sitting talking with the agent," Dupree said. "All of a sudden, I feel someone slap the s*** out of my back. Like BOOM… it’s Vince. Vince does that s*** all the time. He likes to hit people from behind. I see him do it to Brock [Lesnar]. He did it to Sly [Sylvain Grenier]. I think he did it to [Kevin] Nash one time.” [26:42-26:57]

Dupree also said on this week’s podcast that McMahon told him during a phone call in 2010 that he wanted to rehire him. Though he received clearance to work in the United States, the Canadian never heard back from WWE again.

