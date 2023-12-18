The Undertaker's second WrestleMania opponent reflects on the legend's early WWE days (Exclusive)

The Undertaker won a record 21 consecutive WrestleMania matches before finally losing at the event against Brock Lesnar in 2014. The Deadman's second opponent at The Show of Shows, Jake Roberts, recently recalled how he felt working with the then-rookie.

In 1992, The Undertaker defeated Roberts at WrestleMania 8. A year earlier, he beat Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania 7 to record his first win at WWE's biggest annual event.

Three decades on, Roberts told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he enjoyed wrestling a young Undertaker:

"They [matches] were simple. They were really simple, man. It was a time when Undertaker pretty much let me drive the car. He was still green [inexperienced] to the business when I first got with him, but I spent a lot of time with him. Something rubbed off. He picked and chose what he needed, and he did a damn good job of it." [4:18 – 4:46]

Jake Roberts says The Undertaker had to improve one thing

In 1990, The Undertaker joined WWE after only three years in the wrestling business. He also played basketball before becoming a wrestler.

Jake Roberts had no issues sharing the ring with The Phenom, but he could tell his opponent was still honing his wrestling skills:

"He was a great athlete. He was a basketball player. In great shape. His ring knowledge was a little thin because he hadn't had the time in the ring with that character yet. He was still learning how to do that character, basically." [5:18 – 5:48]

To this day, Roberts has a lot of respect for The Undertaker. In 2022, the Hall of Famer said on his podcast that the WWE legend once spoke up when other wrestlers mocked him backstage.

