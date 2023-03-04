The Undertaker's two-word reaction to former WWE Champion taking a massive shot at AEW

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in agreement with Kevin Nash's recent shot at All Elite Wrestling.

Kevin Nash has put up a tweet in response to a fan, in what is clearly a shot at AEW TV. Nash joked in his tweet that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin doesn't watch AEW.

To fans' surprise, The Undertaker of all the people ended up responding to Nash's tweet. He simply wrote the following in his response: "Huge pop!!"

You can check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to The Undertaker's response to Kevin Nash?

It isn't often that The Phenom engages in social media conversations. Fans were quite surprised over his comments while taking a shot at AEW. Here are some of the reactions below:

The Deadman has mostly steered clear of making comments about AEW in the past. He is seemingly a big fan of current AEW star Ricky Starks. The young gun has previously opened up about how the WWE legend is proud of him:

"Taker’s like my guy. Taker’s my favorite wrestler of all time. The wildest thing is that as I got older, I actually met him. I had him watch one of my matches for the indies. I sparred with him in preparation for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania. I kept in touch with Taker still to this day when I see him, still the same, ‘Hey man, how you doing? I’m proud of you.’ That’s what he’s told me, he’s proud of me and I’m doing great so yeah, it’s really wild to go from that to sitting on a couch with [someone] that you loved when you were growing up." [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Undertaker's comments responding to Kevin Nash's jibe at AEW certainly came out of the blue. AEW and WWE fans are already going at it on Twitter over the shots fired by Nash and Taker.

What was your immediate reaction to Nash and Taker's tweets targeting AEW?

