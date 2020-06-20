The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool shares the conflicting views her daughter has about her parents wrestling

The couple's daughter has a hilarious view about The Undertaker's performance in the ring.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker's personal life has been documented in The Last Ride series.

Backstage scenes from WrestleMania

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, tied the knot back in 2010. The happily married couple welcomed a baby girl into their life in 2012. Since then, McCool has been making sporadic appearances in the WWE, while The Undertaker made his appearances to defend The Streak at WrestleMania.

Michelle McCool's daughter's view on The Undertaker wrestling

In a recent interview with Ed Mylett, The Undertaker spoke about his time in the WWE locker room, his views on retirement, and his relationship with Vince McMahon. During the interview, Michelle McCool joined them and chimed in on what it is like being in a wrestling family. McCool said that she is ready to come back to the WWE if asked.

Michelle McCool further stated that her daughter sees The Undertaker and herself wrestling in a different light.

"My daughter doesn't apparently like seeing me get kicked and punched. She doesn't mind her daddy, though," McCool said. "Somebody asked her if she wanted him to retire, and she said, 'No way, he still needs more practice, because he can't even beat me.' She doesn't like to see me wrestle, but I do love it, and I've always said all they need to do is ask." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Michelle McCool debut in the WWE in 2004. Since then, she has won four Women's Championships in the promotion. McCool has been as loyal as her husband has to the company. She hasn't wrestled outside the company since joining it.

Michelle McCool was a part of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. In the match, she eliminated five Superstars before Natalya eliminated her. McCool was last seen in a WWE ring at the women's exclusive PPV, WWE Evolution.

The Undertaker, on the other hand, has been more frequent in the ring. The Phenom is well known for the WrestleMania Streak that was shockingly broken at WrestleMania 30 by Brock Lesnar.

The Beast isn't the only Superstar to beat The Deadman at The Showcase Of The Immortals. Lesnar's long time rival, Roman Reigns, has also defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. The Phenom was last seen at WrestleMania 36 in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.