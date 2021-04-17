"The Undertaker doesn't say he is the locker room leader. I never say that either" - Former World Champion on being called a backstage leader

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker have had iconic careers in WWE. However, Jericho left the company a few years back and joined AEW. Jericho was instrumental in the success of AEW as he was the biggest veteran signed with the company. The former WWE and AEW World Champion stated that while he does act like a leader for the younger stars, he doesn't think of himself as a locker room leader.

On being asked by Stone Cold on Broken Skull Sessions if Jericho is the locker room leader in AEW, Y2J responded by saying that he does his best to help the younger talent. He talked about the inspirational speech that he gave before AEW's big show in Las Vegas trying to motivate the roster.

''Don't take this for granted because it doesn't happen everyday. And will probably never happen again. And I threw my pull in the sand. Taker (Undertaker) doesn't say he is the locker room leader. I never say that either.''

Amazing 😂😂 RT @WWENetwork: .@IAmJericho tells the story of a wild airport BRAWL he had with the legendary #Haku in this bonus scene from @steveaustinBSR’s #BrokenSkullSessions.



Watch on demand on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/GH30wAVSW6 — Sports Brew Podcast (@vasportsbrew) April 15, 2021

Chris Jericho being compared to The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been known to be the locker room leader in WWE for a long time. He was well-respected backstage and had a pull that no other superstar did. One of the reasons, The Undertaker was respected by his peers was because of his experience in the business.

Similarly, Chris Jericho is the most experienced superstar on the AEW roster and, naturally, all the other superstars will look up to him for guidance. Jericho was instrumental in the formation of AEW and it would not have reached the level of success that it has if it wasn't for the leader of The Inner Circle.

Chris Jericho has not only worked in WWE where he has held the World Championship multiple times, but he has also been a part of NJPW among other promotions throughout his career.