The Undertaker says that he is 100% done in WWE

The Undertaker is set for his final farewell this weekend at Survivor Series 2020. While the WWE Universe is still not sure if this will be the final time The Undertaker will be walking down the WWE aisle, one thing that is for sure is that the 30th Anniversary of The Phenom is going to be a special night.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA though, The Undertaker claimed that in his mind he is 100% done. However, he did hint towards the fact that, eventually, it all comes down to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. 'Taker also added the fact that he is at peace with his decision but still has a passion for professional wrestling deep down inside him.

"I am. In my mind, I am 100% done but there's this guy that lives up in Stamford, Connecticut, who lives by the motto of "Never Say Never". But I've come to grips with it, I'm at peace with it and it's only because like I still have the passion to do this. I love it and if physically I could do it forever, I would. I mean I just enjoy it that much. But, you know, you can't outrun father time and physically, I'm not just at a where I can go out and be Undertaker."

It is quite clear that The Undertaker's love for this business, much like his character, is undying. However, judging by his comments, it is also very clear that physically The Phenom isn't willing to risk himself inside the squared circle anymore.

Here is The Undertaker's interview with Ariel Helwani:

What's could be next in store for The Undertaker?

The Undertaker will be making a special appearance this weekend at Survivor Series and the pay-per-view promises to be a special one. While many WWE legends and veterans have been confirmed to appear on the show, it still remains unclear what The Undertaker's role at the event is going to be.

There have been talks of a potential showdown between The Undertaker and The Fiend at some point down the road. And Survivor Series could very well be the first step towards that dream match, that could be in store for next year's WrestleMania.

