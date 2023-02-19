The Undertaker says he was almost removed from shows before WWE Hall of Famer intervened

The Undertaker recently revealed that Bruiser Brody helped him receive more bookings in World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW).

The 57-year-old made his wrestling debut against Brody at a WCCW event in 1987. Shortly thereafter, the promotion's higher-ups wanted to send him to work in another territory.

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker recalled how Brody told WCCW officials that they should keep booking him on shows in Texas:

"They were trying to ship me off somewhere else to a different territory and Brody actually stood up for me. He said, 'You know what, you need to keep this kid and get rid of some of these other [guys].' In a locker room full of old, crusty veterans, right? He says that and I'm thinking to myself, 'It's kinda cool that Brody just stood up for me, but he's about to walk out this room and I've gotta look at these old dudes!'" [15:44 – 16:06]

Brody famously beat up The Undertaker when they faced each other. The Phenom started calling spots early on in the short contest. Brody took exception to his inexperienced opponent's approach and decided to teach him a lesson.

Bruiser Brody's death impacted The Undertaker's bookings

Brody, real name Frank Goodish, was stabbed to death backstage at a wrestling event in Puerto Rico on July 17, 1988. He was only 42 at the time.

The Undertaker, then known as Master of Pain, took Brody's place on several shows after the legendary wrestler passed away:

"I ended up actually getting a few of his bookings after he got killed. With Abdullah [the Butcher] and everything, I got a chance to work [with him]." [16:17 – 16:28]

In 2019, Brody was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Legacy Wing.

