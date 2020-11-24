It has never been more clear that the legendary career of The Undertaker wrapped up last night at WWE Survivor Series, thirty years after it began. It's a moment that several members of the WWE Universe simply assumed would never happen.

Fans have always expected one more appearance or match, but if the last 24 hours are any indication, this was the final nail in the coffin for the career of the Phenom.

This afternoon, The Undertaker took to Twitter to say goodbye to the character and thanked the WWE Universe. The tweet was short and sweet, but the statement and the photos included with it struck an emotional chord with his fanbase. The tweet simply said: "The final bell tolls... #ThankYou."

The Undertaker's 30-year WWE run has officially come to an end

Longtime wrestling fans will have trouble trying to imagine a WWE without the Deadman in it going forward. However, it is a new reality that the WWE Universe needs to accept.

The Undertaker's last match took place against "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles at this year's WrestleMania, in a cinematic Boneyard match. After defeating Styles, the Deadman secured himself a 25-2 record at the show of shows.

It's record that will probably stand the test of time and never be broken. Some fans complain that The Undertaker didn't get enough title runs, but no one can argue that the streak was regarded as something even more important than any championship title.

You can catch the replay of The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" on the WWE Network, where the Deadman's best moments will live on forever.