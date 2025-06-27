The Undertaker says that only one WWE star should use the Spear, and it's NOT Roman Reigns

The Undertaker believes that only one superstar should be allowed to use the Spear, and WWE should take it away from everyone else. That star is not even Roman Reigns.

Bron Breakker has stood out from the crowd due to the intensity he brings to the ring whenever he competes. However, that's not all, as the star has also shown a remarkable ability to outperform others. His Spear is seen as one of the best in the business, and The Undertaker agrees.

On his Six Feet Under podcast with Michelle McCool, The Undertaker has now even called for no one else to be allowed to hit the Spear in WWE, except for Breakker. The legend was very impressed with Bron's Spear on IShowSpeed.

"I think we were watching it first on TV, and everybody jumped up. I don’t jump up, bro. I’m just saying. I don’t jump. I don’t get up. Me and my daughter, everybody was high-fiving each other. You bent him in half so bad... I mean no disrespect, but I mean, he’s a little light in the a** to be hit by somebody that hits like you do, man. I said, ‘They should take the Spear away from everybody else.’ I know there’s probably some people that probably take exception to that, but I was like, ‘Man, that should be his solely.’ Dude, his head almost hit his feet." (4:41 - 5:30)

It should be noted that the Spear is the finisher of Roman Reigns and is used by other stars, including Jey Uso. For The Undertaker to say that Breakker should be the only one using it, it's clear that he thinks that the star delivers it better than others in the company, and that includes Roman Reigns.

However, WWE is unlikely to take the Spear away from Roman Reigns anytime soon. If they do stop others, it will certainly add to Breakker's credibility as a star.

