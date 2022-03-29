"Some of our choices that we make early on, we don't see the ramifications" - WWE legend gives his views on Scott Hall's death

WWE legend The Undertaker has given his views on the passing of iconic WWE Superstar Scott Hall.

Scott Hall, popularly known as Razor Ramon, passed away on March 15, 2022. Hall, who was 63, suffered a broken hip after falling down a few weeks ago. A complication after surgery resulted in three successive heart attacks, and Hall had to be placed on life support.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, The Undertaker revealed expressed how sad it was to lose someone as talented and iconic as Hall:

"Man, you know, one of the great in-ring workers. He was just really gifted. Him and Shawn's ladder match at Madison Square Garden is one of those legendary, iconic matches. It's just another sad example of, we lose and have lost way too many guys at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on, we don't see the ramifications later in our lives. You can't foreshadow that, but it is just to lose a guy that you've been in the trenches with, that you've come up with." (18:14)

The Phenom went on to reveal that the former Intercontinental Champion had helped him a lot during his first tour of Japan:

"I was on my first tour of Japan with Scott. Scott kind of took me under his wing and showed me the ropes in 1988 or '89, whenever it was. Where to go to eat and all. It was a really sad day, and I know it was sad for Nash and Shawn and Triple H and X-Pac, all those guys. They were all so tight, and I know what it is like to lose guys like that that you're really close with. I feel bad for them and I feel bad for Scott's family," said The Deadman. (19:08)

You can check out the full interview below:

Matt Hardy explains how cool Scott Hall was with The Hardy Boyz

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has revealed that Scott Hall was really cool with The Hardy Boyz.

Speaking on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt stated that his brother Jeff had formed a good bond with The Bad Guy. He also said that The Hardy Boyz have a lot of fun stories with the WWE legend:

"Scott was very cool to us, we had a lot of good fun stories with him. I’ll never forget the second day I was with WWE, obviously the first day Jeff wrestled him, he was 16 years old and it was under very strange circumstances where the match was very frustrating with Scott Hall because the guy he was supposed to wrestle said he couldn’t take his finish. He was a little frustrated wrestling with Jeff and that ended up working in Jeff’s favor because he formed a little bond with him after that." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Brother Shukla @ChinmayJiCS05

Here is one final tribute in my way..... Rest in Peace #ScottHall ...Here is one final tribute in my way..... Rest in Peace #ScottHall...Here is one final tribute in my way.....❤ https://t.co/NUsKWM9TqK

What was your favorite Razor Ramon match in WWE? Sound off below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell