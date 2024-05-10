The Undertaker says he didn't want to work with WWE star; made changes

The Undertaker has opened up about a WWE Superstar he didn't want to work with. He revealed what he did so he didn't have to.

Viscera, aka Mabel, was one of the bigger names in WWE. The star was known for his height, size, and ability to demolish his opponents in the ring. He had a reputation for being a stiff worker and injured Kevin Nash and one of the Headshrinkers at one time or another. Unfortunately, he even hurt The Deadman when he injured his eye socket.

During a Patreon Q&A, The Undertaker revealed that he put Mabel in the Ministry of Darkness. Having him in the group meant he would not have to wrestle with him.

"I put Mabel in there so I made sure I didn't have to work with him. That's when Mabel became Viscera. Ron and John became The Acolytes." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker was naturally joking, but he wrestled Viscera several times. The two regularly wrestled for a large part of their careers. Putting aside their matches later, the two wrestled each other in the In Your House events, live shows, King of the Ring, and Survivor Series. They were pretty familiar with one another in 1995.

The Undertaker eventually had to wrestle Viscera again

While The Phenom may have added him to the group so that he didn't have to wrestle him, the two stars fought again over the years.

They faced each other on multiple SmackDown episodes and competed in an Elimination Chamber together later at No Way Out 2008.

Expand Tweet

The two also feuded with Kane teaming with The Deadman while Viscera teamed with Mark Henry.

It is intriguing to know about the behind the scenes stories of pro wrestling, especially when coming from Undertaker's stellar career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback