The Undertaker seemingly confirms massive change to the 2025 WWE Survivor Series

By Joel Varughese
Modified Jan 20, 2025 17:37 GMT
The Undertaker may have disclosed a major Survivor Series update! [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker may have let slip a change in direction for one of the company's 'Big Four' premium live events. Although it was not confirmed outright, The Phenom's comments could have been a subtle hint at things to come.

World Wrestling Entertainment introduced a two-night system for WrestleMania from 2020 onwards. This became annual for The Show of Shows, and in 2025, SummerSlam will also follow the same system.

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, the podcast's co-host Matt Lyda claimed that the 2025 Survivor Series will also be a two-night event. While he may have been confused with the summer spectacle, it is not out of the realm of possibility considering how WWE has expanded in recent times:

"This year, Survivor Series I believe is a two-night event," Matt Lyda said. "Could be," The Undertaker responded. Lyda continued, "I think it's going to be a two-night event, yeah. I think they've announced that." [From 59:56 to 1:00:08]
While WWE has not announced this about the Survivor Series event, they could later this year as there is a lot of time till the event.

WWE CCO Triple H reveals how they got The Undertaker for WrestleMania 40

Triple H had recently discussed his former on-screen rival The Undertaker's shocking one-off appearance in the main event of WrestleMania 40 last year.

In an interview with the Roommates Show, the WWE Chief Content Officer revealed that several people in the company had to contact the 59-year-old retired athlete to show up and hit The Rock with a chokeslam. According to H, even the TKO Board member had to do some convincing:

"It took us forever to get him [The Undertaker] to do that thing. A lot of that stuff comes together in the tail end. When I first called him for it, he’s like, 'I don’t know. I don’t think I want to do it.' I’m like, '80,000 people are going to go absolutely insane.' It took us a little bit. Rock had to call him. Everybody had to call him to get him to finally acquiesce to doing it." [From 41:50 onwards]
Triple H also noted that The Last Outlaw had no interest in reverting to the gimmick he was best known for, as he felt the hat and the jacket were a thing of the past.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Arsh Das
