The Undertaker sends 3-word message ahead of major WWE return

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 23, 2025 00:24 GMT
The Undertaker is a WWE Legend (Images via WWE.com)
The Undertaker is a WWE legend (Images via WWE.com)

The Undertaker has taken to social media to issue a statement ahead of his return on WWE NXT. The wrestling legend will be involved in a segment with Trick Williams.

Ad

It all started after the current TNA World Champion got into a backstage confrontation with The Deadman's LFG team last week. The WWE Hall of Famer sent out a tweet during the show announcing that he would appear on the July 22 show to confront Trick Williams.

The Undertaker recently took to X/Twitter to send a three-word message ahead of his return on this week's NXT.

"See you tonight ⚱️," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Last night on RAW, Trick Williams took a major shot at The Phenom during an interview. He stated:

"I ain't got no problem with Undertaker. The Undertaker got a problem with me, it was his LFG boy sitting in the way after I had a match. So, I stood on business and I told him to move, but Undertaker, since you wanna talk, let's talk then. 'Cause you out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. Matter of fact, I'm glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head. Cause I might just knock your a** out tomorrow," said Williams.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, so it'll be interesting to see what he does or says on NXT.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications