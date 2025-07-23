The Undertaker sends 3-word message ahead of major WWE return

The Undertaker has taken to social media to issue a statement ahead of his return on WWE NXT. The wrestling legend will be involved in a segment with Trick Williams.It all started after the current TNA World Champion got into a backstage confrontation with The Deadman's LFG team last week. The WWE Hall of Famer sent out a tweet during the show announcing that he would appear on the July 22 show to confront Trick Williams.The Undertaker recently took to X/Twitter to send a three-word message ahead of his return on this week's NXT.&quot;See you tonight ⚱️,&quot; he wrote.You can check out the tweet below:Last night on RAW, Trick Williams took a major shot at The Phenom during an interview. He stated:&quot;I ain't got no problem with Undertaker. The Undertaker got a problem with me, it was his LFG boy sitting in the way after I had a match. So, I stood on business and I told him to move, but Undertaker, since you wanna talk, let's talk then. 'Cause you out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. Matter of fact, I'm glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head. Cause I might just knock your a** out tomorrow,&quot; said Williams.The Undertaker is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, so it'll be interesting to see what he does or says on NXT.