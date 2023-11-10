The Undertaker sends a four-word message to a 24-time champion after being accused of a "crime"

The Undertaker took to Twitter/X after being accused of a "crime" by former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield.

The Undertaker and JBL have a storied rivalry. The two men faced each other on multiple occasions, including a Last Ride Match at No Mercy 2004. At the 2004 SummerSlam event, JBL retained the WWE Championship over The Deadman via disqualification.

Taking to Twitter/X, the 24-time champion recalled the incident of being scared by The Phenom following their clash at SummerSlam. In response, the latter simply sent out a four-word message.

"Yeah, that's my bad...," wrote the Hall of Famer.

Check out The Deadman's tweet and message to JBL below:

WWE legend Teddy Long recalled his storyline with The Undertaker

On a previous edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long spoke about General Managers who were portrayed as babyfaces instead of being portrayed as heels.

Long had previously served as the General Manager of SmackDown. During the same conversation, he also opened up about his apparent heel turn during his iconic storyline with The Undertaker.

He said:

"I think when Kurt was in that role, I think Kurt was kind of both sides, you know what I mean. Like I said, when you are the GM, you know, you can't make everybody happy... That's how it works. That's like a job. When I really went heel-ish, when I turned on The Undertaker, I didn't actually turn on him I just didn't do what he wanted me to do, and now people think I am in cahoots with CM Punk. That was the confusing part. That means you know when you can do both roles, you know what you are doing."

The Phenom recently appeared on an episode of NXT, chokeslamming former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. His next appearance on WWE TV is yet to be confirmed or announced.

