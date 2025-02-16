The Undertaker sends message to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

The Undertaker had notable relationships with many of WWE's all-time greats, including Kane, Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, Triple H, Mick Foley, and so on. The WrestleMania legend also had a longtime dedicated friend and foe in Steve Austin. 'Taker has just summed up his past with Austin in a special message before showtime.

Ad

Stone Cold and The Phenom have teamed up more than 50 times and battled inside the WWE ring more than 100 times. The first 'Taker vs. Austin WWE match was a RAW DQ win for the Dead Man on June 24, 1996. Their most recent outing saw Austin get the win on May 1, 2002, at a non-televised live event in Germany, almost two weeks after Undertaker's win at Backlash 2002 with Ric Flair as special referee.

WWE Rivals will return tonight on A&E for its fifth season at 9:30 pm ET, right after the series premiere of WWE LFG. This one-hour episode will look back at The Undertaker vs. Steve Austin. Taker took to X (fka Twitter) to respond to a clip that explained his journey to a darker side along with a short note for The Rattlesnake.

Ad

Trending

"Nothing like raising hell with The Rattlesnake! @steveaustinBSR @WWE," The Undertaker wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steve Austin and 'Taker first did battle in 1990 while with USWA as Austin and Dutch Mantel aka Zeb Colter defeated The Punisher aka The Deadman and The Soultaker aka The Godfather. They later held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 15 recognized days in 1998.

WWE Rivals preview for tonight with The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold

The fifth season of WWE Rivals will premiere tonight on A&E at 9:30 pm ET. The season premiere will focus on Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker.

Ad

The show will feature noted fan and comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias hosting a round-table that includes JBL, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Kevin Nash, and others. There will be match footage with insider commentary, and other content.

Expand Tweet

WWE Rivals will also feature the following feuds this season: Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T, Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H, The Rock vs. Mick Foley, Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall, plus looks at Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback