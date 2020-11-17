The Undertaker sends message to Tyson Fury ahead of WWE Survivor Series

The Undertaker's Final Farewell takes place this Sunday at Survivor Series, and WWE have many things planned. The Phenom has been getting messages from all around the world as he completes 30 years in the business.

Tyson Fury has now joined in and tweeted out a message to The Undertaker. The two-time heavyweight world champion thanked The Deadman for entertaining him over the years and said:

"Showing my utmost respect to The @undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE. Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title. I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series. Thank You Taker #Undertaker30"

The Undertaker has now responded to the boxer, who has stepped in the WWE ring. The Phenom quote-tweeted Tyson Fury's tweet and said:

"Massive respect...thanks Champ. Keep doing what you're doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future!"

Will The Undertaker step in the WWE ring once again?

The Undertaker and several WWE legends are penciled in to appear at Survivor Series this Sunday. The Deadman claims to be retired, but rumors of another match are always in the buzz.