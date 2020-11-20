The Undertaker sent a heartwarming message to his fans across the globe in an interview with Sean Evans in an episode of Hot Ones. When asked about what he would like to say to fans, Mark Callaway credited them for allowing him to be The Undertaker.

Here's The Undertaker putting the world's spiciest wings in the Tombstone Piledriver on an all new Hot Ones https://t.co/UMtKL3nudK pic.twitter.com/jiUe1vgqZF — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) November 19, 2020

While eating some hot wings with the show's host Sean Evans, Mark Callaway, better known as The Undertaker, took the opportunity to thank fans for giving his character the relevancy it needed to last 30 years. He discussed how the support from the fans allowed him to get through a lot and how it was important in allowing him to compete as a WWE Superstar.

"I think the biggest thing I want people to understand is how much they were so instrumental in getting me through so much and how important it was to me to get out there and perform"

The Undertaker thanks fans for keeping him close to their hearts

The Undertaker couldn't make it more clear how thankful he was to his fans for the opportunity he was given. The Phenom noted that the only reason he got to do this for so long was that fans spent their hard-earned money to come watches him and the other superstars.

"I look back and say I never phoned anything in, I gave everybody everything that I had and always thought about the people who were coming to see me and they were paying their hard earned dollars sometimes in really rough times to come see me perform. I just want people to understand how important it was for me to be The Undertaker and give people that little bit of time to escape the real world and be able to do it for so many years and that goes back to the fans for keeping me relevant and keeping me near and dear to their hearts. That was never lost on me and means the world to me."

The Undertaker is all set for his farewell at Survivor Series on Nov. 22, 2020. While there is no news as to what exactly the plans are for his farewell, WWE has confirmed that several former Superstars will be in attendance.

Whether you are a fan of him or not, The Undertaker has played an immense role in shaping the landscape of the WWE and sports entertainment. His message shows just how much the fans and wrestling meant to him, and all we can do is thank him for the memories.