The Undertaker sets the record straight about calling current WWE product "soft"

Back in January, The Undertaker came under fire over comments he made on Joe Rogan's podcast, calling the current WWE product "soft."

Since then, several WWE Superstars, past and present, have spoken out against these comments, including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Edge, and many more.

Months later, The Undertaker decided to set the record straight regarding his comments and spoke about it in his recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

“I wasn’t bashing our talent. Our talent is extraordinary. What they’re physically able to do, I couldn’t imagine doing that back in the day. I have a lot of respect for our roster, but I came from a different time period. My point was it was tough back then," said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker: “So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it’s time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they’re going to go”https://t.co/D9LUaJxmZM — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 22, 2021

The Undertaker says he wasn't bashing the WWE talent

The Undertaker tried to clarify his previous comments by reiterating that it was different when he came up in the business. The Phenom said he is proud to be a part of the evolution of the business.

"I remember when Triple H first came in, and he was shocked that I had black electrical tape on my boots. It was just a different time. We didn’t even have trainers on the road. If you had torn gear, you either wore it torn or you tried to fix it yourself. I’m so proud to be part of the evolution of our business. The industry has come so far. It’s a sign of the success and how far we’ve come,” said The Undertaker.

Whether you buy his explanation or not, it's nice to see The Undertaker finally attempting to clarify the comments he made earlier.

Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were.



Just my opinion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 28, 2021

What do you make of The Undertaker's comments? Do you believe that his previous comments were misunderstood? Or is this The Deadman attempting to do some damage control months later? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.