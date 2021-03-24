The Undertaker shares a heartfelt message for Kane after Hall of Fall induction announcement

As announced on The Bump this week, WWE legend Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021. The announcement was made by none other than Kane's kayfabe WWE brother, The Undertaker.

The Undertaker and Kane, together known as the Brothers of Destruction, share a very special bond both on WWE programming and in real life. The Phenom has now taken to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for the Big Red Monster.

@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction

.@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction https://t.co/lNMDLJaa6v — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 24, 2021

In the tweet, The Undertaker called Kane a loyal brother, and he praised the Big Red Monster's work ethic.

Given their lengthy association, it makes perfect sense that WWE chose The Undertaker as the man who made Kane's Hall of Fame announcement.

Kane and The Undertaker had linked careers in WWE

The Undertaker and Kane in WWE

Kane and The Undertaker's WWE careers and gimmicks have been firmly linked together. Over the years, the two stars have had some massive battles with each other. They have also joined forces on several occasions to wreak havoc upon the WWE roster.

Kane debuted as the long-lost brother of The Undertaker at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997 during the first Hell in a Cell match. This histotic moment began the legendary saga of The Undertaker and Kane - the Brothers of Destruction. It would be quite fitting for the Phenom to induct Kane into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

The Brothers of Destruction reunited!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MUDesTcWap — Keanthony Hill (@TheOneTrueSky) March 24, 2021

What do you think about The Undertaker's message? What's your favorite Kane memory? Sound off in the comments below.