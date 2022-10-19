The Undertaker shares humorous tweet about former WWE rival; leaves fans laughing out loud

The Undertaker's light-hearted response to a tweet about Mick Foley's injuries has left fans in splits.

Foley suffered many injuries during his illustrious Hall of Fame career. The hardcore legend will go down in wrestling history as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring.

On the popular wrestling Twitter page '90s WWE,' recently shared a picture highlighting all the injuries that Foley suffered during his career as a pro wrestler. The tweet received a response from none other than The Undertaker himself, one of Foley's greatest rivals.

The Deadman shared an amusing comment in his tweet, stating that all the injuries highlighted in the picture came from Mick Foley's iconic Hell in a Cell match with him. Check out his tweet below:

"That was just in our HITC Match!!"

Fans flocked to the reply section of the WWE veteran's tweet and shared their reactions to his hilarious response. Check out some of the reactions below:

The Undertaker inflicted severe punishment on Mick Foley on that fateful night

On June 28, 1998, WWE presented the now-iconic King of the Ring pay-per-view. The event was headlined by a First Blood match between Kane and Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE Title. However, fans didn't bring up the match as much as another bout that preceded it.

The penultimate match of the event saw The Undertaker taking on Mankind (Foley) inside Hell in a Cell. The 18-minute bout is now regarded by many as one of the greatest matches in wrestling history. Although it wasn't a technical masterpiece, its hardcore and brutal nature helped it gain iconic status.

At one point during the contest, The Phenom tossed Mankind off the top of the cell in one of the most legendary moments in WWE history. The clip has been referenced by WWE on countless occasions since. It also usually makes it to the opening packages for WWE's weekly shows and special events.

Foley's performance in the match earned him the respect of fans, who were stunned over how far he could go in the ring. It would be interesting to see what Foley has to say in response to The Undertaker's hilarious tweet about their Hell In A Cell match.

