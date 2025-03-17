The Undertaker slams "jagoffs" for unpopular Triple H take

The Undertaker is one of the most respected wrestlers of all time, and so are his opinions. Recently, he slammed some fans, referring to them as "jagoffs" for an unpopular Triple H take.

Ad

For context, Triple H is all set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025. However, there are some fans who have been taking to social media to voice their unhappiness, claiming The Game doesn't deserve such an honor.

This, of course, has rubbed The Undertaker the wrong way, who, along with Shawn Michaels, was the one who announced that Triple H would be entering the Hall. He took to his Six Feet Under podcast to bash these fans, claiming the induction had to be done.

Ad

Trending

In The Phenom's opinion, Triple H is the type of legend who is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and although he is already there as part of DX, an individual induction was necessary.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"All the jagoffs that have nothing to do but to get on social media sites and — you know, what? Screw them. It had to be done," said The Undertaker. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Ad

Ad

It's hard not to agree with The Undertaker's assessment here. Much like The Deadman, Triple H is an all-time great and is 100% deserving of an individual Hall of Fame induction.

The Undertaker recently commented on John Cena's plans post-retirement

Just like Triple H, John Cena is a WWE Superstar who is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. He will surely join the Hall of Fame one day, but right now, he is in the news for a variety of other reasons. The first and most important is, of course, his recent heel turn, but it is also important to remember he is in the midst of his retirement tour.

Ad

2025 will be the last time the WWE Universe will see Cena wrestle. This begs the question, what is next for him post-retirement? Well, The Undertaker recently gave his two cents on his podcast, and he believes The Leader of the Cenation will transition into an Executive role with the company.

Given the loyalty and dedication Cena has shown WWE, this seems like the logical next step. That being said, it will still be a long time before Cena has to don a suit and tie backstage. Right now, all the focus is on his upcoming match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback