The Undertaker finally breaks his silence over WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker has made his first comments after news of his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction broke yesterday.

WWE recently announced that The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The news was met with a positive response from the WWE Universe. The Deadman has millions of fans who kept up with his illustrious career.

The Undertaker recently spoke with Joe Fryer of Today Show and reacted to being honored with the induction. He said his 89-year-old mom is incredibly happy for him:

"She also kind of puts it together, like, if he goes in the Hall of Fame, he ain't getting back in the ring. So she ain't gonna be worried about her baby boy hurting anymore."

He opened up about his mother being worried about his well-being over the years:

"Oh my gosh, yes. It's ridiculous. If I didn't call home after a pay-per-view, I was gonna hear about it."

The Undertaker has done it all in wrestling over the past 30+ years

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990. He retired at Survivor Series 2020, bringing his iconic career full circle.

During those 30 years, The Deadman was a mainstay on WWE TV, wrestled the best in the business, created the most impressive winning streak in sports entertainment, and won several world titles. He was possibly the most respected man in the locker room during the second half of his run.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on April 1, 2022. There's no news yet as to who'll induct the WWE veteran into the Hall of Fame. Judging by how much love and respect Vince McMahon has for him, it shouldn't be a surprise if the WWE Chairman ends up inducting him.

