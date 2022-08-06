[Photo] The Undertaker spotted with former champion backstage at WWE SummerSlam

The Undertaker was spotted backstage at WWE SummerSlam interacting with some of the talent. In the behind the scenes images posted on WWE.com for the show, The Phenom can be seen engaging in a conversation with Happy Corbin, presumably before his match against Pat McAfee.

The Undertaker has been known to hang around with the current day stars and give his advice. During The Last Ride documentary, we even saw how much the Deadman appreciated some of the members of the roster. He went as far to express his willingness to work with them inside the squared circle.

The Undertaker competed in his last match in WWE over two years ago

The Undertaker, as per the latest, does not have any intentions of coming out of retirement. This comes despite the fact that there is an entire new crop of talented stars that the Phenom is yet to work with. In the build-up to WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker picked up a bone with AJ Styles. They went back and forth for a while before facing one another at the Grandest Stage of them All.

However, after COVID spread, restrictions caused WrestleMania to be hosted from inside the performance center. No fans were in attendance as a result. This didn't change the fact that both stars were dead-set on delivering a match for the ages. Hence, they improvised and turned it into a Boneyard match.

The cinematic encounter saw the two meet at a cemetery which brought out an entirely new side of The Undertaker. With them pushing all sorts of boundaries, The Undertaker and Styles achieved something special in doing so. The match ended following Styles' burial, which was the perfect spot to cap off The Deadman's career as he rode off on his motorcycle.

It was later revealed, in the final episode of The Last Ride Documentary, that The Undertaker had decided to hang up his boots for good. He was adamant would never compete again, with his last match having taken place in front of no fans.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year by none other than Vince McMahon. The Undertaker became one of the two people in history to be inducted by the former Chairman himself alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

