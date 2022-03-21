The Undertaker talks about the difficulty of being himself

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) opened up about how difficult it is for him to be himself in front of others.

The Deadman's WWE career spanned three decades, and during all that time he went by the same name, although he gave his character small touches over the years.

During a recent appearance on the "Out of Character" podcast, The Deadman described how playing a character in front of people for a long time can make it difficult for someone to act like themselves in real life. He noted that the two personalities might come together, as the person might end up acting like their character in front of others.

"It's difficult, and if you're not in that position, it's hard for people sometimes to understand that," The Undertaker said. "You can switch on or switch off, and, yeah. After 30 plus years of doing this, it's really been difficult to (be himself). I think one of the biggest things is having the confidence to let your guard down. That's the first thing you have to do is be able to let your guard down to let anything out, much less to get anything back." (23:15 to 23:51)

The Phenom also shared a story where one of his doctors asked him to speak at a convention. This request terrified him as he had never spoken to a crowd as his non-wrestling self.

The Undertaker was famous for maintaining his character, even when outside of the ring

Wholesome pic of The Undertaker with his Grandma, 1991 📸

The Phenom was famous for staying in character, even when he was in public. Over the years, fans have heard many stories from fans and wrestlers about how he always wore black clothes whenever he was out. He even used to travel in a hearse (coffin van) with Paul Bearer in the early 1990s. In doing so, The Deadman maintained his character in a remarkable way.

Given this dedication to his craft and his legendary career itself, it's no surprise that The Phenom will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

What do you think about The Undertaker's comments? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

