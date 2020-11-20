The Undertaker had high praise for Mike Tyson on the most recent episode of Hot Ones. The Deadman gave props to Mike Tyson, claiming that the former Heavyweight Champion brought an air of legitimacy to WWE when things were looking sour during the height of the company's war with WCW.

Mike Tyson himself has been quoted as saying that he had the most fun in his career when working with WWE. Tyson made his debut as a ring enforcer for the WrestleMania XIV match between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold. The Undertaker himself had a match against his on-screen brother Kane on the same night.

The Undertaker claims that Mike Tyson helped win the war against WCW

The Undertaker discussed the impact that the Mike Tyson inclusion in WWE in 1998 had on the company's future success. The Phenom claims that Tyson gave WWE an air legitimacy that they previously lacked in the war against WCW. Essentially, what The Undertaker is alluding to, is the fact that Mike Tyson's inclusion in WWE programming showed other promotions who the superior brand was. Especially considering the fact that Tyson at the time was the most 'covered' athlete in the world.

"He gave us an air legitimacy, because he was the most covered athlete in the world. We were getting are butts handed to us by WCW, they were killing us everywhere. We finally built are roster, it was absouloutely the turning point where we never looked back again. It really was. We were on the fast track. It probaby was one of the greatest eras in wrestling. In my opinion."

The Undertaker is scheduled to have his farewell on the 22nd of November at Survivor Series, marking 30 years of service with WWE. Mike Tyson on the other hand is preparing to face Roy Jones Jr. in a comeback on the 28th of November at the STAPLES Center. Two very contrasting scenarios, with Taker moving into retirement and Tyson coming out of it.

For The Undertaker to lay such high praise on Mike Tyson's shoulders, especially considering The Phenom's understanding of pro wrestling is a testament to Tyson's popularity. The current situation with Tyson and The Undertaker is truly an example of two different situations, with one making a comeback and one moving into retirement. Either way, we thank them for their service to WWE and wish them the best.