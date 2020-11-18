The Undertaker talks about a potential match against The Fiend; teases a unique gimmick match idea

The Undertaker has shown us a side of himself this year, unlike anything we've ever seen from him before. After being away from the media all these years, 2020 has seen The Undertaker break kayfabe and give multiple interviews.

Ahead of his appearance and Final Farewell at Survivor Series, The Undertaker appeared on WWE The Bump. During the show, he was asked about a potential showdown with The Fiend, the sadistic alter ego of Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker was full of praise for the gimmick and Bray Wyatt.

"This iteration now, I mean, the possibilities are limitless. Because he has really taken his character to the next level. It's original and it's so different from what everybody else does. It's so thought-provoking and it draws emotions from people."

The Undertaker further stated that he would have loved to have a feud with The Fiend. He further speculated that the kind of matches that the two characters could have been involved in could be limitless and even named a unique 'Buried Alive Swamp Match'.

"I would love to have been able to work a program with The Fiend. I mean my goodness, there's no telling what kinda matches we'd come up with. You know, just due to the strength of his character and obviously The Undertaker character. It would have been something else. It might have been a buried alive swamp match from Alcatraz. The possibilities would be limitless with those two characters."

What to expect from The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series?

The Undertaker will surely go down in history books as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. After a three-decade-long career, The Phenom is set to bid his final farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020. There have been a list of Hall of Famers and legends who are rumored to appear at the pay-per-view as well.

What if FIEND lays out Taker at #SurvivorSeries setting up a final farewell match at #WrestleMania 37 #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/K7xDu4Bskr — ᴹʳ 𝕋𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖌𝖗𝖆 (@i_m_Subhan) November 7, 2020

At the same time, there have been massive speculations from the fans that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt might end up interrupting The Undertaker at Survivor Series, setting up a clash between the two supernatural entities down the line.

