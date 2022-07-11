"People were losing their minds" - The Undertaker recalls him and WWE Hall of Famer becoming a tag-team

The Undertaker remembered how fans reacted to when he and his on-screen half-brother Kane became a tag team for the first time in WWE.

Although they are best known for their individual gimmicks, The Deadman and The Big Red Machine also had a successful run as the Brothers of Destruction.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg from A&E, Taker was asked whether he enjoyed being his half-brother's foe or partner. The Hall of Famer said he enjoyed teaming up with Kane more. He then reminisced about their first time together and viewed it from a fan's perspective.

"I think the audience really loved our feuds. But man, I still remember the first time we walked out together, and people were losing their minds. Because you just visualize, like, holy c**p. That is the Lord of Darkness, and that is Kane. I think they just fantasized. Like, who is gonna to give these guys any kind of match?" (30:23-30:51)

Kane is currently the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, while The Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.

What The Undertaker thought of the Brothers of Destruction in WWE

In the same interview, the Deadman said that if given more chances, Kane and he could've been the greatest tag team.

"I love working with him. I wished we could've worked more. I think, you know, apples and oranges, but I think we could've probably been one of the greatest tag teams to ever come down. I mean, who can you match up against Kane and The Undertaker? Not only physically, but then you put these over-the-top, superpower characters... [t]here's no holes in that. It was always fun. We saw the business the same. He was such an unselfish person." (29:30-30:21)

Although their on-screen relationship was on and off, it's good to know that much like other WWE legends, their respect for one another has extended beyond the ring.

