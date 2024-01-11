The Undertaker thinks every new company would want former WWE Champion on its roster

The Undertaker crossed paths with almost every top star in WWE during his 30 years with the company as an in-ring competitor. In a recent YouTube video, The Deadman explained why one of his greatest rivals, Kane, is so highly regarded in the wrestling business.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is widely viewed as one of the most reliable in-ring performers of his generation. The Undertaker's storyline brother competed in more than 2,500 WWE matches between 1995 and 2021, cementing his status as an all-time great.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Phenom named Kane on his Mount Rushmore list of wrestling big men. He also said any new wrestling promoters would want someone like the former WWE Champion on their roster:

"Gotta be Kane [as second choice on the list]," The Undertaker stated. "I mean, he arguably could be number one, but I'm gonna go Kane at number two. Kane is the kinda guy, not just because he's a big guy, but if you were gonna start your own wrestling company, you wanna start out with a Kane on your roster." [6:16 – 6:43]

Jacobs performed under several personas in the mid-1990s, including Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel. In 1997, he became one of WWE's most prominent stars after being repackaged as the masked Kane character.

The Undertaker highlights why Kane was so good

Billed at six-foot-10, Kane often defied his size by producing athletic moves from the top rope.

The Undertaker believes his former tag team partner's unique in-ring style and adaptability made him one of wrestling's greatest big men:

"Kane could work with anybody, and he had so much range and learned how to become more than just a monster. But, man, when he was in the ring, he was The Big Red Monster. He was just a killing machine. And the things that he could do, my goodness, all the stuff off the top rope, just incredible athleticism for a man of his stature." [6:43 – 7:15]

Alongside Kane, The Phenom listed Andre the Giant and two other legends in his wrestling big men Mount Rushmore selections.

