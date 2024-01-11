Two WWE stars shouldn't have joined AEW, The Undertaker jokes

The Undertaker recently selected four legends on a wrestling big men version of Mount Rushmore. While discussing honorable mentions, the WWE Hall of Famer jokingly said he omitted The Big Show and Mark Henry due to their association with AEW.

The Big Show, real name Paul Wight, joined AEW in February 2021 after a combined 21 years in WWE. Three months later, Henry also signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion after a 25-year WWE career.

On Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker named Vader and Yokozuna as the first two big men on his list. He then light-heartedly explained why he planned to leave The Big Show and Henry out of his four picks:

"Can I have an honorable mention list, at least?" The Undertaker said. "Because I mean there's guys like Mark Henry that was a phenomenal big man. The Big Show. Oh my gosh, man. Okay, hey, you guys shouldn't have left our company. You shouldn't have went to the other place! That worked against you in the final four here!" [4:55 – 5:23]

The Deadman chose his storyline brother Kane instead of The Big Show and Henry. He also selected Andre the Giant as his number one pick.

The Undertaker's Mount Rushmore honorable mentions

As well as The Big Show and Mark Henry, The Phenom wanted to include Bruiser Brody in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling big men. The 58-year-old faced Brody in his first wrestling match in 1987.

The Undertaker joked that he dislikes creating Mount Rushmore lists due to the number of people he has to leave out:

"Both of those guys [The Big Show and Mark Henry], man, were just incredible, and now I'm thinking my first match, Bruiser Brody. I got two spots left and I got a list as long as my arm. I hate doing these, I do, I hate them!" [5:24 – 5:40]

The WWE icon previously named Chris Benoit on his list of the four greatest small guys in the history of the wrestling business.

Which legends would you select on a wrestling big men version of Mount Rushmore? Let us know in the comments section below.

