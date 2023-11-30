"Respect" - WWE fans react to The Undertaker praising Chris Benoit

WWE fans have reacted to The Undertaker praising Chris Benoit as a wrestler in a new video.

The Undertaker hung up his wrestling boots for good following WrestleMania 36. He battled AJ Styles in a cinematic bout billed as a "Boneyard Match" and picked up the victory to end his career on a high note. The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

The former superstar has launched his own show called Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. In a new video on his YouTube channel, the legend named his Mount Rushmore of the 'small guys' in professional wrestling.

Taker named AJ Styles, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero as his Mount Rushmore of smaller wrestlers, as seen in the video below.

"I didn't get enough chances to work with him. I worked with him a few times and had some really outstanding matches with him. I did know that when I worked with Chris (Benoit) that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was going to be go time," he said. [From 02:26 - 02:41]

WWE fans reacted to The Phenom naming Chris Benoit on his list, and most fans gave the legend respect for doing so. Many fans complimented the Hall of Famer on discussing Chris Benoit as a wrestler without bringing up the tragedy that took place at the end of his life. You can check out some of the reactions by fans in the image below.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reveals dream opponent he never faced

The Undertaker has revealed a dream opponent that he never got the opportunity to face during his illustrious career.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the 58-year-old disclosed that he would have loved to face Andre The Giant in a match. He said that Andre's health was already in decline when he arrived in the company.

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre," The Undertaker said. "That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything." [6:09 – 6:32]

The Undertaker is an iconic character that will live on for many years to come. It will be interesting to see when the legendary performer makes another appearance on WWE television down the line.

