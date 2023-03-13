The Undertaker has shared his thoughts on who he thinks between Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn is the rightful person to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare recently returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January, where he was the last entrant in the 30-man match. He outlasted 29 other superstars to win the bout and is set to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 for the holy grail of wrestling.

The former Honorary Uce had his chance at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event but couldn't get the job done.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Undertaker explained that Roman Reigns has to be dethroned by the right person, and he thinks that Cody Rhodes is the logical person to do it.

"At this point, it’s gotta be the right person and one, it’s gotta be somebody that you trust and you know is not gonna flake off and do something because there’s a lot of time and money invested in this whole thing at this point. I think Cody [Rhodes] with the momentum that he had, I think that would be the logical guy, and Sami’s a dark horse... It’s gotta be somebody that they have a lot of faith in and knows is going to be here for the long haul," said The Undertaker. (H/T POST Wrestling)

The Undertaker says Roman Reigns should've ended his WrestleMania winning streak

The Deadman's 21-0 WrestleMania undefeated streak came to an end at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 at the hands of Brock Lesnar. After three F5s, The Beast Incarnate won the match via pinfall, leaving the entire arena in shock.

The Undertaker thinks that Brock Lesnar didn't need it, and he wishes that Roman Reigns was the one who ended it.

"I don't think Brock needed it. Brock was a major attraction and he was a star. I don't know that it enhanced him anymore. I think it would have been great for Roman (Reigns) if Brock hadn't already done it, it would have been a huge thing for Roman. But I don't know that it meant the same to Brock as it would have meant to Roman, or anybody else who'd have done it," he said.

The Undertaker wrestled AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match before announcing his retirement. He was inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

