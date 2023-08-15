The Undertaker told opponent about his first divorce moments before huge WWE match

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, was married to his first wife, Jodi Lynn, between 1989 and 1999. On a recent podcast episode, Kevin Nash recalled how his former WWE opponent told him about his divorce from Lynn shortly before WrestleMania 12.

In 1996, The Undertaker defeated Nash at WWE's biggest show of the year. Around the time of the event, the WWE icon received confirmation that he had been served divorce papers.

Nash said on his Kliq This podcast that his fellow Hall of Famer warned him about his frame of mind on the day of the show:

"He told me, 'Dude, my f***ing mind's [elsewhere]. I got served [divorce papers]. My mind's everywhere but here.' Taker and I had just came back from probably working each other f***ing 25 straight nights in Europe. I'd given my notice, so Mark and I, we weren't putting anything together. We were just calling everything on the fly." [1:42:07 – 1:42:35]

The Undertaker married his second wife, Sara Frank, in 2000 before they divorced in 2007. The 58-year-old has been married to former WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool since 2010.

What happened when The Undertaker faced Kevin Nash?

WrestleMania 12 is best remembered for Shawn Michaels defeating Bret Hart in a 60-minute Ironman match. Earlier in the night, The Undertaker beat Kevin Nash (then known as Diesel) in a 17-minute encounter.

The Phenom secured the win after hitting his opponent with a Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver. In doing so, he extended his WrestleMania record to five victories and no defeats.

Nash left WWE six weeks later to join WCW. His final match ended in defeat against Michaels at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1996. The infamous Curtain Call incident also took place that night.

