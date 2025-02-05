The Undertaker wants 59-year-old legend to induct Triple H into WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker recently opened up about who could induct Triple H into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame later this year. The Deadman thinks it has to be none other than The Game's close friend, Shawn Michaels, who should do the honors.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Triple H will headline the 2025 Hall of Fame, thanks to his invaluable contributions to WWE and the business at large. The company even released backstage footage of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker breaking the news to The Game. Since then, there's been speculation about who should induct the WWE Chief Content Officer into the Hall of Fame.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On the Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker was asked to share his pick. The Phenom didn't think twice before mentioning Michaels' name.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"Shawn, I think. I think it has to be Shawn,” said The Undertaker. (H/T: Ringside News)

For those unaware, in 2011, when Shawn Michaels was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it was Triple H who did the honors for the NXT head honcho. The 59-year-old legend and The Game were part of D-Generation X for years.

Vince Russo is not happy about Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed WWE's decision to induct its Chief Content Officer into the Hall of Fame.

Russo explained that since promotion was seemingly struggling to retain the viewers it attracted for RAW's Netflix debut, it was not the right time to honor the person who was in charge of the creative team.

"To me, it's the timing of it. WWE, man, everything they do is for a reason. It's all for a reason. I'm watching, pardon my French, I'm watching Triple H, Shawn Michaels, 'Taker circle jerk, and all I'm saying to myself is, 'Guys, you lost half your audience on Netflix after three weeks.' That's what I'm thinking about. And this is where your head is at? Putting him in the Hall of Fame when this company has paid you billions and billions of dollars, and you've managed to cut the audience in half."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen which other names will be announced for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame following the confirmation about The Game's upcoming induction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback